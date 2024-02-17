Over-80s steal the show at Evandale penny farthing championships

It was a case of new year, same result as mainland riders swept aside the competition at Evandale's national penny farthing championships.
Canadian-born Sydney athlete Lizanne Wilmot collected her fifth straight title after blitzing the women's course in 2:01.
Evandale local Bridie Maynard was the sole Tasmanian to finish on the podium across the men's and women's headline events, snaring second place.
In the men's race, Canberran bike mechanic Simon Weir made it two from two by downing six-time champion James Fowler in a time of 3:13.
There was also plenty of excitement in the over-70s event.
Chris Harmon crossed the line first, but Alan Sumner, Norbert Schaber and David Axon - three over-80 competitors from the mainland - won the hearts of those lining the village streets.
At the end of the race, organisers decided to give the trio a prize too.
"We didn't run two separate races for the over-70s and over-80s, but these guys acquitted themselves [so well] so we gave them medals as well," committee president Carol Potter said.
"It was amazing."
About 3000 people flocked to the village on Saturday to experience the joys of penny farthing racing, a fair and dress-ups.
"It was a very hot day but everyone seemed to be in very good spirits," Ms Potter said.
"The racing went well so it was a successful event."
The championships conclude with a road race from Evandale to Clarendon House on Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.