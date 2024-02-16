The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Seven Tasmanian devils released at free-range Bridport enclosure

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated February 16 2024 - 3:48pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seven Tasmanian devils have been moved to an free-range enclosure in Bridport. Picture by Paul Scambler
Seven Tasmanian devils have been moved to an free-range enclosure in Bridport. Picture by Paul Scambler

Seven male Tasmanian devils were introduced to Bridport this week and the new residents are already making themselves at home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Council and regional development reporter at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.