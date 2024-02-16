Seven Tasmanian devils released at free-range Bridport enclosure

Seven male Tasmanian devils were introduced to Bridport this week and the new residents are already making themselves at home.
Having previously been based at a research facility in Cressy, the marsupials made the move north to the free-range enclosure.
The 22-hectare location is intended to be a stepping stone between the intense captivity experienced at Cressy and the freedom of complete release.
A spokesperson from the Department of Natural Resources and Environment (NRE Tas) said the Bridport enclosure provided a more natural environment for the devils to live in and interact with one another.
"It provides an ideal space for breeding, as well as encouraging more wild behaviours like being active mostly at night, building their own dens, locating their own food and being wary of people," they said.
The initiative comes from the department's Save the Tasmanian Devil Program, which has worked to prevent the species' decline since 2003.
It was established in large part to curb the spread of devil facial tumour disease (DFTD), an almost universally-fatal cancer that has decimated populations since developing in the 1980s.
The NRE Tas spokesperson said despite ongoing efforts, DFTD is still spreading across Tasmania.
"In the wild, devils are cryptic and nocturnal and live across much of the state even though they have been reduced to very low numbers," they said.
"Loss of devils due to road incidents remain of significant concern and the development of a vaccine is a promising long-term solution for the survival of the species."
Before being released into any free-range enclosures, the devils undergo a health check by a vet to ensure they're clear of any diseases.
The seven male Tasmanian devils will have their health monitored during their stay in Bridport, which is expected to last until the end of 2024.
The enclosure can facilitate breeding once females are introduced to slow the decline of the endangered species.
