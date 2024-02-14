Shots fired: Tasmanians officially to go to polls in March

More than 402,000 Tasmanians will be required to cast a vote on March 23, more than a year earlier than expected.
Governor Barbara Baker has accepted Premier Jeremy Rockliff's request for an election to be held this year, after an agreement with two Liberal defectors turned independents broke down.
This means parliament will be prorogued and will not return on March 5.
READ MORE: Early election predicted for 2024
Mr Rockliff wrote to former Liberal backbenchers John Tucker and Lara Alexander on Tuesday following a meeting with the parliamentary Liberal party which unanimously agreed an early election should be called.
In the letters, he said he felt there was "a significant trust deficit" in their relationship following a meeting with them on Friday over a new agreement over confidence and supply in the government.
"I cannot be confident that even if we were to strike a new agreement that it would be enduring," Mr Rockliff said.
The pair were responsible for sending the government into minority after they resigned from the Liberal party, reasoning that it was over transparency issues with the government's contract with the AFL over a Tasmanian team and the proposed Marinus Link project.
There will be 35 seats to be filled on election day in the House of Assembly, divided between seven members from five electorates.
Since 1998, there have only been 25 seats in the lower house.
The Liberals have held 11 seats of those seats, Labor has held eight, the Greens have two and there are four occupied by independents.
