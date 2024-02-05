The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'A generational opportunity': Greens set sights on balance of power

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated February 5 2024 - 3:36pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lyons candidate Tabatha Badger, Clark MHA Vica Bayley, Bass candidate Cecily Rosol, Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff, Braddon candidate Darren Briggs. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Lyons candidate Tabatha Badger, Clark MHA Vica Bayley, Bass candidate Cecily Rosol, Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff, Braddon candidate Darren Briggs. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The next election will be a "generational opportunity" for Tasmanians according to Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff, as the party puts seizing the balance of power squarely in its sights.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.