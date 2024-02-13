Launceston's original McDonald's store begins $2.5m redevelopment

Big things are in store for Launceston's original McDonald's.
Work began last week on a $2.5 million redevelopment of the Kings Meadows store, which celebrated its 30-year anniversary in 1991.
Workers erected fencing around the restaurant last week and have since removed the playground.
The four-month project includes an overhaul of the dining room and decor, a new playspace, better landscaping, and a modernised exterior in line with the "look and feel" of the Invermay store.
Franchise owner Steven Nicholas expects the work will be finished by early June.
"[Kings Meadows] has had some upgrades along the way in different areas of the restaurant, but this will be its most significant since the 2004 McCafe upgrade," Mr Nicholas said.
"It's also about the way the store is laid out and how efficient we can make it for customers to use and our employees to be able to deliver on the customer promise.
"The way the people approach the front counter will be totally different once it's completed."
From Thursday, the store will only be open to drive-thru and delivery customers as work moves to the dining area.
The Opossum Road entrance will be closed during this time, but Hobart Road access will remain open.
The entire restaurant will close for about two weeks from May 23, paving the way for it to reopen in its new form shortly after.
This will be the store's longest period of closure since it first opened.
"Unfortunately there's not another option for us to try and keep the restaurant open for that small period," Mr Nicholas said.
"But it gives the builder the opportunity to complete what they need to without too many obstacles."
The renovation is being completed by Launceston's Anstie Constructions.
