The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Launceston's original McDonald's store begins $2.5m redevelopment

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
February 13 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The McDonald's store at Kings Meadows. Picture by Paul Scambler
The McDonald's store at Kings Meadows. Picture by Paul Scambler

Big things are in store for Launceston's original McDonald's.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.