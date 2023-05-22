Golden arches plans for changes at Launceston site

McDonalds in the Launceston suburb of Kings Meadows have put forward a proposal to revamp its site, including an upgraded children's space.
The development application for the Hobart Road restaurant has been advertised through the City of Launceston council.
Part of the plan outlines removing the existing playland equipment to be replaced with new equipment and softfall playland.
Other changes include an extension for a new driver's pick-up area, a new McCafe front counter and signage.
The proposal will see an extra two internal seating, seven few external seating and an addition of 20 playland seating.
The changes, if approved, would also reduce the number of carpark spaces to 41 from an existing 45.
A new McCafe, PlayPlace and McDonald's signs have also been proposed for it's western side. Along with a cleaner, new 'M' sign on the northern side of the building.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
