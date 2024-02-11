Tasmania Fire Service control bushfire near Dolphin Sands

UPDATE: 10.40
Tasmania Fire Service report that a vegetation fire at Dolphin Sands this morning has been brought under control but remains at advice level.
An Advice warning to the community was issued at 7.15am and upgraded to Watch and Act for a short period at 7.45am.
Tasmania Fire Service advised the Dolphins Sands community to monitor conditions of the fire which burnt through approximately 0.6 hectares.
Five TFS brigades responded quickly to the callout with seven trucks and nine aircraft.
TFS reported that mo homes or buildings were damaged.
Statewide, Tasmania Fire Service is continuing to urge people living in bushfire prone areas to stay alert and prepare their properties with high temperatures and strengthening winds expected today and tomorrow.
"The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast high temperatures for today, paired with strengthening winds on Tuesday, which will increase the likelihood of fires becoming uncontrollable," said Tasmania Fire service Deputy Chief Officer Matt Lowe.
"High fire danger ratings are forecast across Central North, Northeast, East Coast, Midlands, Upper Derwent Valley and Central Plateau and we need Tasmanians to act responsibly and stay alert."
"We've initiated a hot day response for Monday and Tuesday, doubling the brigade response to any fires that occur.
"We will also have aircraft and incident management teams on standby to deal with any new fires that may start.
"While TFS has these measures in place, we also ask community members to take responsibility for keeping themselves and their neighbours safe."
UPDATE: 9:15
Tasmania Fire Service advise residents to Monitor conditions for the Dolphin Sands and surrounding area.
The Service says there is no immediate threat.
Tasmania Fire Service is attending and conditions are expected to improve.
EARLIER
Tasmania Fire Service have warned residents in Dolphin Sands to prepare to leave as they attend a worsening bush fire near the East Coast town.
The fire service is expecting the fire to be difficult to control and said it will impact Dolphin Sand Road and the surrounding area about 8:15am.
TFS ask residents to take action now to protect themselves, their families and home, and to be ready to leave for a safer place only if travel is safe.
"If you don't live near Dolphin Sand Road, Dolphin Sands and surrounding area, stay away," a TFS spokesperson said.
Updates on the fire can be found the TasAlert website.
More to come.
