'Big goal' in mind for in-form, playoffs-bound JackJumpers

The Tasmania JackJumpers are not about to relax heading into the NBL playoffs if Scott Roth and Marcus Lee are to be believed.
Following their Saturday night 94-67 thumping of an undermanned South East Melbourne Phoenix, the JackJumpers secured a third-straight winning season since their league debut thanks to a quintessential performance.
Limiting the league's bottom-placed outfit to 33 per cent from the field on the night, the visitors conceded just five turnovers in Victoria's capital.
Tasmania's scoring output was evenly-shared, with seven players reaching double figures as stars played a reduced role in the blowout.
Despite the commanding result, big man Marcus Lee (10 points, seven rebounds) said there was still more work to be done.
"We have one thing on our mind and it's a big goal and that's what we've been thinking about the whole time and we got nothing else to do but keep winning," he said.
Lee was backed up by his fellow American, coach Scott Roth, who reflected on another campaign bound for the post-season.
"We have work ahead of us and we continue to work on some things and get better in some areas, but the biggest thing is really, I'm super proud of this particular group," Roth said.
"This is our third year in a row of posting a winning season. I don't think it's ever been done in franchise-expansion history with teams, so for us to do that three years in a row in this type of league ... to get 15 wins, super proud of them.
Having all but sewn up third spot thanks to their far superior percentage compared to teams around them, the JackJumpers will host the first round of the play-in stage, where they will have the chance to qualify for a semi-finals series against Perth Wildcats.
With Tasmania having won four of their last five, including three double-digit victories, Roth felt the side were building momentum well after a season where they were the "masters of inconsistency".
The JackJumpers' final regular-season match will be at home, where they will host the Wildcats on Saturday, February 17, at 8pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.