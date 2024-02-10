The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Tribunal sides with council after 'Trojan horse' development appealed

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
February 11 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An appeal against a development at 23 Lytton Street, Invermay was thrown out by a tribunal. Picture by Craig George
An appeal against a development at 23 Lytton Street, Invermay was thrown out by a tribunal. Picture by Craig George

A tribunal has sided with councillors over a decision to approve a contentious development at Invermay.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.