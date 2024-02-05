The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Upper millions' expected for modern nine-bedroom Hadspen mansion

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
February 6 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The property at 31 Roebourne Avenue in Hadspen is a one of its kind for the town eight-kilometres from Launceston. Picture supplied
The property at 31 Roebourne Avenue in Hadspen is a one of its kind for the town eight-kilometres from Launceston. Picture supplied

An expansive nine-bedroom home on a sprawling lot in Hadspen is up for grabs for the first time since its construction in 2005.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.