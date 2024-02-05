'Upper millions' expected for modern nine-bedroom Hadspen mansion

An expansive nine-bedroom home on a sprawling lot in Hadspen is up for grabs for the first time since its construction in 2005.
The palatial property is unlike any in the town along the South Esk River, comprising six bathrooms, three kitchens, an indoor spa and a pool alongside its suite of bedrooms
The 1.45 -acre plot at 31 Roebourne Avenue - originally constructed for business purposes before conversion into a home by its sole owners - has received strong interstate and local interest.
"This is a one of one kind of property that you won't ever see again," said Riley Turner, a sales representative with Parry Property.
"There's really nothing like it in Hadspen, both for location and for what's on offer."
The two-storey mansion has three separate unit-style rooms complete with kitchen and bathrooms on its downstairs floor - one studio-style; another two-bed, one-bath unit; and a one-bed unit.
Each has access to a cinema room common area, while the upstairs of the property forms a more "main living area", complete with views overlooking the South Esk - all of it with disability access.
Located in Hadspen's northwest, the Roebourne Avenue home has direct access to the river and a plethora of parking options: the site can accommodate up to 16 vehicles with its multiple garages.
Mr Turner said these kinds of amenities have made it a tantalising option for investors who might wish to transform into a bed and breakfast for families looking for a getaway.
"We've had investors from interstate looking at how many kitchens this property has who are coming to it as a potential Air BnB," he said.
"But we've also had larger families looking at it as a place for dual families with older kids who might want their own space."
The Examiner understands owners are expecting genuine expressions of interest in the upper millions.
An open home will be held on Thursday, February 7, from 5:30pm to 6:00pm.
