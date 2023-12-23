The Examinersport
National champion Baker enters Olympic year focused on Paris end goal

Rob Shaw
Rob Shaw
Updated December 23 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 12:05pm
Georgia Baker and Alex Manly on their way to winning the national madison title in Melbourne at the weekend. Picture by Josh Chadwick
Georgia Baker may have won multiple world championship medals and left the last Commonwealth Games as a triple champion, but knows elite athletes are often judged by just one criteria.

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

