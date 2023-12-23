National champion Baker enters Olympic year focused on Paris end goal

"My main goal is the track in Paris," she said. "Obviously I have goals on the road - I'd love to have a crack at the time trial at nationals. I've also had a look at the Olympic program and it's fairly jam-packed but I'd love to put my hand up for a time trial spot there. I'll train hard, focus and do my best and if it works out, it works out, but if it doesn't that's OK, at least I tried.