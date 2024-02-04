Tasmanian gin rubs shoulders with the stars at LA gala

A Tasmanian gin has rubbed shoulders with the stars at a Los Angeles gala event which attracted high-profile guests like Delta Goodrem, Dylan Alcott and Paul Hogan.
Three Cuts Gin - a spirit distilled by Turner Stillhouse at Grindelwald - was Australia's only gin on show at the prestigious G'Day USA Arts Gala last week.
The annual event has run in the United States for more than two decades as a celebration of all things Aussie, with a goal of deepening relationships between the two countries.
It regularly draws stars like Katy Perry, Miranda Kerr, Margot Robbie and Naomi Watts, with this year hosting more than 400 high-profile guests including the likes of Samara Weaving, G Flip, Kita Alexander and Mi Kasha.
Turner Stillhouse founder Justin Turner - a former New York finance executive of Californian wine-growing descent - said it was excellent to see his gin heading to his spiritual home to represent Tassie.
"The Gala presented a compelling opportunity to further showcase Tasmania and his gin to an international audience," Mr Turner said.
"Our gins are made from scratch in our distillery in Northern Tasmania, and we are so proud to bring them to the world at this very special event.
"Our philosophy as a distillery has always been to fuse Tasmanian craft spirits and ingredients with American influence to create super-premium, small batch spirits."
The distillery has rapidly achieved success since opening its doors in 2018 with the award-winning Three Cuts Gin as its flagship - currently the only Tasmanian gin available in the US market.
The spirit featured in a Gin Gimlet cocktail at Tourism Australia's specialty cocktail bar at the event.
Three Cuts Gin has previously featured at VIP events in the United States including the LA reception for Kevin Rudd as Australia's Ambassador to the US and at a Hollywood premier party for television streaming service Stan.
