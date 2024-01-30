The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Albanese's tax cuts welcome by some, tall poppy syndrome for others

January 30 2024 - 11:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albanese's tax cuts welcome by some, tall poppy syndrome for others
Albanese's tax cuts welcome by some, tall poppy syndrome for others

No tax

Craig Thomson's opinion article (Albanese's tax cuts good for all and wedges the Coalition perfectly, January 28) failed to mention low income families where no tax is paid. There's a lot of them

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.