Albanese's tax cuts welcome by some, tall poppy syndrome for others

Craig Thomson's opinion article (Albanese's tax cuts good for all and wedges the Coalition perfectly, January 28) failed to mention low income families where no tax is paid. There's a lot of them
Trevor Cowell, Launceston
And before you retort by repeating your own presumption that Albo's stage 3 backflip is good for all taxpayers, just remind yourself why it is called Stage 3 (Albanese's tax cuts good for all and wedges the Coalition perfectly, January 28). Who were the only beneficiaries of stages 1 and 2? And hence to whom and why was Stage 3 devised and, most notably, deferred for so long? Once again, it's the cheap trick tall poppy syndrome at work. Once again it's the crude politics of envy, zapping the aspirations of those who take the big risks and try to strive for themselves and their country, and indeed employ lots of people. But we all know that lefties enjoy nothing more than trying to bring the aspirational down to (their) size. Yep, that'll really help the country. How about a tax system that incentivises people to work harder and take the risks we all need them to take so we might all benefit? But no, we just drain those good people of their enthusiasm and give the fruits of their hard labour to the burgeoning bureaucratic class. Just remind me what innovations and risks do they take? Hmmm.
Dale Newman, Launceston
In response to (Albanese's tax cuts good for all and wedges the Coalition perfectly, January 28). Thank goodness we have media that is not a mouthpiece for the Liberal Party. I am sure your previous correspondent has no problem with the constant, tiresome harping against so called 'lefties' dished out by most papers every day. This a breath of fresh air. After all, editorials are opinion pieces.
Rebecca Gottschalk, Launceston
AS THE jobs versus environment argument unfortunately continues in earnest, Benjamin Seeder's balanced article was appreciated ("Salmon is 'toxic', mining 'destructive': What is left for NW workers?" The Examiner, January 27). Tasmanian Minerals, Manufacturing and Energy Council chief executive officer Ray Mostogl believes that "we can still strike the right balance between the needs of industry and wilderness conservation". As the rates of climate and biodiversity decline increase, we must, however, ask ourselves whether industrialised countries like Australia have ever achieved this balance since colonisation?
Fortunately, in Tasmania, nature-based tourism provides significant jobs and revenue, making it possible to both conserve the bush and boost the economy. Many consider that the Tarkine and West Coast, in particular, have a range of untapped tourism appeals. With the right planning and support, perhaps one day an appropriate balance of jobs within a sustainable environment might be achieved.
Amy Hiller, Kew
LIBRARIES Tasmania's annual Top 10s has just been released, uncovering what Tasmanians loved to read and borrow most from our libraries in 2023, with the 100 per cent Tasmanian, authored, illustrated, printed and published book "Tassie Rhymes for Little Tigers" by Narelda Joy, making the top three in the children's section. The book features Tasmanian animals, lists their Indigenous names (with phonics), and includes a counting game.
Not only is it 100 per cent Tasmanian, it is available free to Tasmanian parents of new born Tassie babies with the encouragement to read aloud to their children every day. A wonderful initiative by the Toast for Kids Charity Inc. (also Tasmanian). Better still was the charity's inclusive publication of a braille/low vision companion version, also free to Tasmanian parents of new born babies who experience vision impairment - the combination a first for Australia.
Also, great to see Tasmanians reading Tasmanian publications with Tasmanian content and in supporting our home grown creative authors and illustrators. Well done Toast for Kids!
Bianca Davey, Devonport
YET another interesting read in The Examiner (January 29) about the damage that cats wreak on our wildlife.
No mention, of course, about the damage done by dogs, rabbits, cane toads, blackberries, Indian mynas and most other introduced species.
There's no mention of the damage done in the name of economic greed (whoops - growth) by property developers and the agricultural, aquacultural, forestry and mining industries.
There is no mention of the damage done by the continual growth of the population in this country (and the rest of the world for that matter) that is causing even greater destruction of our environment and its associated wildlife of all types e.g. insects, plants, fish, reptiles, mammals, birds, etc.
No mention of how this is all assisted by political donations by vested interests and our various beliefs in a god or gods that fundamentally enshrine our rights to do as we like as the inheritors of Earth.
Wake up! Put the blame back at the feet of those who are truly responsible for destruction and extinction on a grand scale - US not just cats or other voiceless parties.
Ross Grange, Hillwood
I'VE read some dumb things about US politics but likening a potential presidential candidate to Hitler really takes the cake (The Examiner, January 29). Or rather, Trumps them all! Perhaps the writer refers to the actual legitimate President.
Mark Furnell, Poatina
