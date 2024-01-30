Albanese's tax cuts welcome by some, tall poppy syndrome for others

And before you retort by repeating your own presumption that Albo's stage 3 backflip is good for all taxpayers, just remind yourself why it is called Stage 3 (Albanese's tax cuts good for all and wedges the Coalition perfectly, January 28). Who were the only beneficiaries of stages 1 and 2? And hence to whom and why was Stage 3 devised and, most notably, deferred for so long? Once again, it's the cheap trick tall poppy syndrome at work. Once again it's the crude politics of envy, zapping the aspirations of those who take the big risks and try to strive for themselves and their country, and indeed employ lots of people. But we all know that lefties enjoy nothing more than trying to bring the aspirational down to (their) size. Yep, that'll really help the country. How about a tax system that incentivises people to work harder and take the risks we all need them to take so we might all benefit? But no, we just drain those good people of their enthusiasm and give the fruits of their hard labour to the burgeoning bureaucratic class. Just remind me what innovations and risks do they take? Hmmm.