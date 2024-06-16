Meander Valley Council to operate at a loss despite upcoming rate rise

A Northern Tasmanian council is among the first cabs off the rank in delivering its 2024-25 budget.
Meander Valley councillors approved their budget estimates and capital works program for the coming financial year at a meeting on June 11.
The new budget was created with a focus on mitigating cost of living pressures, with deputy mayor Stephanie Cameron calling the community's wellbeing "a top priority".
"This budget reflects our commitment to maintaining and improving our infrastructure, despite economic hurdles," she said.
"Council has reviewed the cost of services delivered to our community, balanced this with the affordability of property owners and achieved a position that will see council maintain a sustainable position over the course of council's ten year financial plan."
A five per cent rate increase has been given the green light, deemed essential "to maintain the quality and breadth of services".
Despite the rise, the council is expected to operate at a loss of $299,000.
Cr Cameron said the local government was forecast for a return to surplus in the 2025-26 financial year.
"Even with this increase, Meander Valley is projected to retain the lowest general rate in Northern Tasmania," she said.
The council allocated $13.2 million to its capital works program, featuring major projects such as;
Combined with ongoing projects, Meander Valley's total capital works under management will reach $24.8 million.
A number of existing initiatives will be continued into the next financial year, including;
A further allocation of $100,000 has also been made to support local organisations and volunteers through the council's community grants program.
"We are especially proud of our continued support for local organisations and volunteers," Cr Cameron said.
"The $100,000 allocated to community grants is a testament to our belief in grassroots initiatives."
Rising waste management costs, coupled with the state government's waste levy doubling from July 1, will have an impact on ratepayers.
The council will absorb some of these expenses in an attempt to recover costs. This will result in an operating loss for waste management in 2024-25.
"With rising costs across the board, something our community is keenly aware of themselves, we've had to make tough decisions," Cr Cameron said.
"However, we believe investments in essential infrastructure will significantly benefit our community in the long run.
"These projects are essential for ensuring the safety and quality of life for our residents. We're dedicated to make Meander Valley a better place to live, work and play."
