Have you been to the Dark Side of the Moon yet? Pink Floyd experience extended

Following rave reviews, Pink Floyd fans across Tasmania will now have until August to enjoy the Dark Side of the Moon musical planetarium experience at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery (QVMAG).
Since the show's launch in December 2023, over 2,200 visitors have explored the exclusive full dome immersive experience at the Launceston Planetarium.
The show takes visitors on a 45-minute trip through the cosmos, accompanied by the 10 tracks of the album in chronological order.
QVMAG senior planetarium officer Chris Arkless said this was an incredible experience for Pink Floyd fans across Tasmania.
"It's been marvellous to offer this experience exclusively in Tasmania at the Launceston Planetarium," Mr Arkless said.
"It's been overwhelming to see such a great turn out to each screening of Dark Side of the Moon, and I've enjoyed hearing the feedback from visitors after each show."
He said the 4K visuals that accompanied the "iconic" soundtrack had been expertly developed.
"And it truly adds to the experience - it makes the 45-minute run time feel like it's flying by," Mr Arkless said.
"To paraphrase Pink Floyd's song, Time, 'Don't miss the starting gun, get in now before the time is over and the song is gone'."
City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said the ticket sales to date proved how popular offerings such as this were with locals and visitors to Tasmania.
"It's fantastic that this has been exclusively on display in Tasmania at QVMAG - one of only a handful of locations across Australia," Cr Garwood said.
