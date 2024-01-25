What's on: Things to do across Northern Tasmania this weekend and next

January 28
Head along to the Longford Showgrounds on Sunday for the annual GoatFest. You'll find all kinds of goats, along with products such as cheese and soap. There will be activities for the (human!) kids including a scavenger hunt.
Don't miss the annual goat artisan soap competition, which draws interstate competitors, or the arts and crafts competition. There will also be educations talks with farmers and breeders.
Longford Showgrounds 10am - 3pm.
January 25-28
This event is held yearly and attracts in excess of 150 local and interstate competitors for a huge four days of competition. By the end of the weekend we will have a Tasmanian Trap team to represent Tasmania in Wagga Wagga later in 2024 at the National Titles event.
This event runs from Thursday 25th January 2024 to Sunday 28th January 2024 in Evandale, 200 Nile Rd, Evandale TAS 7212.
January 26-28
A local theatre company will stage an "Aussie twist on Peter Pan" for their newest show coming to the Earl Arts Centre this month.
Star Rae Productions will stage the Tasmanian premiere of the family musical Billy Can on January 26 at the Earl Arts Centre, a pantomime show written by Queensland writer and composer John Wikman.
Star Rae Productions' Billy Can arrives at the Earl Arts Centre on January 26 and runs until January 28.
More information and tickets can be found at the Theatre North website.
January 30
Ever wondered what impact your farm management has on your farm environment? Know for sure by learning how to monitor it.
The hands-on day will build your knowledge and skills on how to monitor where your land is now, and what action can be taken to rapidly build the landscape function of your paddocks.
Tuesday 30 January, 10am - 3pm at "Barega", 507 Nile Rd, Evandale
No cost but please BYO lunch and water bottle.
More information and bookings at www.regenagtas.org.au
February 3
Friends of the Library Launceston host free live music performances under the banner of 'Live at the Library' on the first and third Saturdays of each month at the Launceston Library, Civic Square from 10.30 am for an hour or so.
The next performers will be AnchorSpike Mason (saxophone) and Ade Ishs (keyboard) playing their way through some classic Jazz tunes, and a few of their original tunes.
Come along and enjoy free live music and support local talent.
February 2-4
Festivale is Tasmania's premium summer event, a three day celebration designed to showcase Tasmanian food, beverages and entertainment.
Staged in Launceston's iconic City Park, the ambiance of this outdoor event is unique.
Held annually, Festivale attracts around 30,000 patrons and takes place on the first weekend of February.
Originally established in 1988 as a multi-cultural street party, it has evolved into an iconic Tasmanian event, drawing people together to celebrate what Tasmania has to offer the world.
Festivale presents the best of Tasmania's produce, cool climate wines, beers, spirits and exceptional entertainment.
Festivale 2024 will run from February 2 to 4 in Launceston City Park, with full program details and tickets available at the event website.
February 6
Philosophy in the Pub occurs at The Gunners' Arms on the first Tuesday of each month from 6pm - 7:30. This month's topic is: "What is consciousness?"
It's not at all clear what the answer is & it's a continuing philosophical puzzle. At one level, the answer seems obvious: it's where our sensations, emotions, judgements & so on occur. It turns out to be problematic though. The style of PiP is reasoned inquiry, so come prepared to have your thoughts analysed & critically engaged with.
February 17
Enjoy a perfect cocktail of wine and comedy at the fifth Grapes of Mirth one day event at Josef Chromy Wines in Relbia.
Hosted by Merrick Watts alongside a line-up of comedians like Thank God You're Here star Celia Pacquola, Anne Edmonds, Australian comedy and entertainment icon Lehmo, Rhys Nicholson and Nath Valvo.
Bring a along a chair or picnic rug and grab a spot on the lawn. Food and drinks are available for purchase from Josef Chromy on the day.
Grapes of Mirth will run at Josef Chromy on Saturday, February 17, 2024, from 12pm to 6pm. Tickets and more information can be found at the grapesofmirth.com.au website.
From February 21
Arthur Miller's Pulitzer Prize-winning Death of a Salesman - perhaps the greatest play to come out of the 20th century - is an almost perfect production for any theatre company.
Being staged by DARE Collective, Launceston's newest theatre company, Miller's 1949 classic of modern American drama is a searing portrait of the physical, emotional, and psychological costs of the American Dream.
DARE blends cinema and stage in an "adaptation that highlights the ingrained idea of fantasy and the deep-rooted fear of failure".
