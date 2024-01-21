Rage against the latrine: Launceston's public toilets not up to scratch

I am writing to bring attention to an issue that I believe affects the wellbeing of the community in Prince's Square, Launceston.
Recently, I have noticed a decline in the quality of the toilet paper provided in public facilities within the area.
The current toilet paper appears to lack absorbency and tends to break easily, leading to an inconvenience for residents and visitors alike.
I believe that maintaining a higher quality of such essential items is crucial for the overall hygiene and satisfaction of the community.
I urge local authorities and facility managers to consider upgrading the toilet paper to a more durable and absorbent option.
This small change could significantly improve the overall experience for those utilising the facilities in Prince's Square.
Ensuring the provision of quality amenities reflects positively on the community and contributes to a more comfortable and sanitary environment for everyone.
I hope that this concern is taken into serious consideration and that appropriate steps are taken to promptly address and rectify the issue.
Rod Fenner, East Launceston
I applaud the long-awaited decision by the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) to refuse Tassal's request to continue to use seal bombs at their operations.
This decision will directly affect Tassal's leases in Storm Bay off Nubeena.
The industry claims to be the "world's best practice," but it wants to continue maiming seals and harming marine life, which is permitted under Tasmania's lax Nature Conservation Regulations 2021.
It is time for Tassal to abide by the umpire's decision and for Jo Palmer and NRE to respect the fact that Tasmania's marine wildlife deserves protection.
Trish Baily, Koonya
If the legitimate firearm owners were aware of the many amendments that were to follow the Firearms Act of 1996, I am sure that, in hindsight, a greater resistance to this act would have followed.
We now have the inane situation where collectibles pre-1900 have to be held to the same conditions as active firearms.
This decision reeks of "woke" without any relevant reason!
As has already been pointed out, nearly all firearm crimes are committed by those unlicensed; despite this, heavy fines and incarceration are lacking.
Most likely, Donna Adams will look next at toy firearms to be registered and safely secured.
Ian O'Neill, Westbury
Despite regular bank "inquiries" and bank leaders repeatedly saying "we have not met our customer's expectations," etc., bank rorts continue to increase.
Why, for example, do banks accept funds on a Friday but not credit them to target accounts until Monday? [Answer: so banks can reap the interest].
Why are bank cheques now regarded as "uncleared funds" for three working days after receival? [Answer: so banks can reap the interest].
Let's hope the next bank "inquiry" is led by someone who is competent and does not own bank shares.
Peter Anderson, Western Creek
Are Australians naive to think Albanese's call for a meeting of Parliament on the Cost of Living will solve anything?
If they do not know the answers now, they should not be there representing the people.
Both Albanese and Morrison did the talk but never did the walk.
Without question, Australia's financial status for constituents is as low as it has been for decades.
The low-income earners struggle to put food on their tables, and high-income earners struggle with mortgages.
And worse, protecting the most vulnerable pensioners who have paid taxes all their lives.
With the stroke of a pen, the Albanese Government could lower fuel prices, lower taxes on all essentials, stop double dipping with GST and gazetted taxes, and lower the intake of refugees.
This meeting will be as useless as an ashtray on a motorbike; stop the useless rhetoric, use the powers you already have, and make it work.
This meeting will accomplish nothing but create costs, airfares, top accommodation, and silver service meals. We are not fools! Disgusted, disappointed.
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
