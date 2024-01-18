The Examiner
Learner rider caught speeding 60km/h over limit at Newnham

By Stephanie Dalton
January 18 2024 - 12:40pm
A learner rider was caught allegedly speeding at almost 140kmh in a 100kmh zone in the state's North on Wednesday, January 17. Picture by Paul Scambler
A learner rider was caught allegedly speeding at almost 140kmh in a 100kmh zone in the state's North on Wednesday, January 17, despite having a maximum speed limit licence condition of 80kmh.

