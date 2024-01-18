Learner rider caught speeding 60km/h over limit at Newnham

A learner rider was caught allegedly speeding at almost 140kmh in a 100kmh zone in the state's North on Wednesday, January 17, despite having a maximum speed limit licence condition of 80kmh.
A police officer from Northern Highway Patrol caught the 17-year-old rider at about 7pm, reaching a speed of 140kmh between Mowbray and Newnham on the East Tamar Highway.
Soon after, the rider was detected travelling at more than 100kmh along George Town Road at Rocherlea, which has a speed limit of 60kmh.
Police located the rider at a nearby service station and seized his bike.
The teenager lost his licence and was fined more than $1100 by police.
Senior Constable Christopher Rockliff said the rider had only held his learner licence for six months and had a maximum speed limit licence condition of 80kmh.
"Such high speeds by young, inexperienced riders can have tragic consequences, and thankfully, this was not the case in this instance," he said.
"Motorcyclists are one of the most vulnerable road user groups, particularly new riders, and police urge all riders to ride within their ability and limits."
