The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Aboriginal leader calls for parliament flags at half-mast on Australia Day

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated January 17 2024 - 1:12pm, first published 1:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Danish flag on Tasmanian State Parliament building. Nala Mansell at the NAIDOC Week March and the Aboriginal flag. Pictures supplied/Paul Scambler/Shutterstock.
The Danish flag on Tasmanian State Parliament building. Nala Mansell at the NAIDOC Week March and the Aboriginal flag. Pictures supplied/Paul Scambler/Shutterstock.

A Tasmanian Aboriginal leader has criticised the parliament's recent decision to replace the Aboriginal flag with the Danish flag on the state parliament building and is now calling for all three flags to be flown at half mast on Australia Day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.