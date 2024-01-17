Aboriginal leader calls for parliament flags at half-mast on Australia Day

A Tasmanian Aboriginal leader has criticised the parliament's recent decision to replace the Aboriginal flag with the Danish flag on the state parliament building and is now calling for all three flags to be flown at half mast on Australia Day.
The Tasmanian parliament building flew the Danish flag for one day in honour of King Frederick and Queen Mary's ascension to the throne, with the move sparking criticism from the Tasmanian Greens.
Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre (TAC) campaign manager Nala Mansell said she was not surprised "to see the Tasmanian Parliament's disregard and disrespect towards the Aboriginal flag and everything that it symbolises to Aboriginal people".
Ms Mansell said the state parliament should acknowledge Aboriginal ownership over the flag.
If decisions were being made to remove it for any purpose it should be done "with the permission of the Aboriginal community first," she said.
"The main issue here is the Tasmanian Parliament's complete takeover of any decisions relating to a flag that does not represent them."
"It's our flag, it represents us and for the Tasmanian parliament to completely shut us out of any decision making over our flag is the real issue here."
"We are demanding that the parliament vote in favor to have all three flags flying at half mast next Friday, January 26 to acknowledge the many 1000s of innocent Aboriginal lives that were lost on that date."
On the state parliament buildings' flag poles are the Australian national flag, the Tasmanian state flag and the Aboriginal flag.
Addressing the concerns on Tuesday, Speaker of the House Mark Shelton said the order of the flags were dictated by "national protocol."
"There are very strict protocols around the use of the Tasmanian and Australian flag," Ms Mansell said.
"Those protocols are developed and supported and enacted by white people who those flags represent."
"But when it comes to the Aboriginal flag, the Aboriginal people who own that flag have been given no right to make decisions over the flag and have had no consultation about any type of protocols similar to what they have for the Australian and Tasmanian flag."
The Aboriginal flag symbolises 60,000 years of Aboriginal land ownership in Tasmania, Ms Mansell said.
For the flag to be "so easily removed and be replaced by the flag of another country just goes to show how far Tasmania still has to go".
