PM's devilish coronation gift welcomed by wildlife advocates

As one world-famous Tasmanian ascends to greater heights, efforts to preserve another have been given a major boost.
In honour of Crown Princess Mary's coronation as Queen of Denmark, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the federal government would give $10,700 to Wildcare Tasmania.
Mr Albanese said the donation was on behalf of the Australian people and would support the organisation's Tasmanian devil conservation program.
He said this was fitting, given the future queen's Tasmanian heritage.
Wildcare Tasmania chief executive officer Jill Maxwell said the funds would boost efforts to preserve the species, which was recognised worldwide as synonymous with the state.
"This national contribution is wonderful recognition of the work that our organisation, including our many volunteers, do to support the conservation of the Tasmanian devil," Ms Maxwell said.
"The facial tumour disease has had a devastating impact on the devil population. The research and management remain an ongoing concern, with the devil continuing to be listed as an endangered species."
"Wildcare Tasmania funds a number of important projects in this area, including protecting and managing wild devil populations; supporting captive breeding and release programs; as well as research in the disease prevention and cure."
