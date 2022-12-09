Fern, a 28-week-old rescued pademelon has a bright future ahead of her thanks to a significant donation from a new partnership between luxury resort group Saffire Freycinet and volunteer organisation Wildcare Tasmania.
Saffire committed $12,500 per year for the next two years to Wildcare Tasmania's rehab and release fund, which helps to support volunteers to rehabilitate injured and orphaned native wildlife.
Wildlife rehabilitator Jenna Bayes runs a wildlife rehabilitation centre in her backyard and said Fern came to her after her mum was killed by a car.
"Fern was thrown from her mother's pouch when a member of the public picked her up and gave her to a temporary carer," Ms Bayes said.
"I got in touch with the carer and took her in. She was just 420 grams when she came to me, now she's 805.
"Fern is 28 weeks old and she's very bright and curious, which is always a sign they're in good health."
Ms Bayes said she felt a shift when Fern decided to accept her as her mum.
"They have an inherent distrust and fear of humans, so it can take a while for them to accept the rehabiliatior," she said.
She said she always wanted to be a wildlife rehabilitator, and received her license at the start of this year.
"I just love them. They're little Tassie icons and have the most beautiful little faces."
Ms Bayes said the wildlife sector in Tasmania needs all the help it can get.
"I was lucky I could self fund my enclosures, and following best practice guidelines it came to about $3500," she said.
She said Fern will likely be released back into the wild in four to five months.
"Her pouch is starting to form and eventually she'll go back to the wild, meet a nice paddy boyfriend and hopefully have little paddy babies."
Wildcare grants assessment committee member Isaac Standaloft said the grant application was a worthwhile cause that fit Wildcare's objectives.
"Her application was approved and she's since received funds and plans to put them to good use," Mr Standaloft said.
"Thanks to Jenna for putting the application forward, we're thrilled to be able to support it."
Saffire General Manager Patrick Barrie said the fund helps to support trained volunteers who rehabilitate injured and orphaned native wildlife.
"It's great to be here and see what the team are doing and how important it is for Tasmania to keep our animals healthy and supported," Mr Barrie said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.