Wine not? Tasmanian wine show welcomes hundreds of entries

Almost 400 bottles of wine lined the tables at TasTafe on Tuesday for the 34th annual Tasmanian Wine Show.
From each corner of the state, 65 different wineries and estates submitted their finest work to be scrutinised by six judges from around the country.
Tasmanian Wine Show Society president Penny Jones said she was pleased with the number of entries, given the challenges Tasmania's wine industry faced over the past few years.
"The last three years we've had some pretty crazy weather patterns, particularity the East Coast has been hammered with rain and wind," Ms Jones said.
"It's been difficult to get fruit right, so I think really this year we're seeing a bit of a return to normal seasons, which means hopefully that we'll have an even better year in 2024."
A good wine is one that "endears you to it," according to judge Virginia Willcock.
"There's a bit of personality in it; you can have a really beautiful person that's great to look at in a magazine, but is it someone you want to talk to?" Ms Willcock said.
"We look for someone that's good to look at, who you want to talk to and you want to have more than a glass of."
A judge for 25 years, Ms Willcock said Tasmania's strength was in its pinot.
"No one in Australia does it quite like Tassie does, and that's what you want from a wine area ... something that's unique and distinctive that people hunt for," she said.
Ms Jones said when it came to wine, Tasmania produced a small volume but high quality.
"Our actual volume of wine produced is less than 1 per cent of the Australian crush, but our quality is right up at the top end," Ms Jones said.
"Really, we're known for very premium wines, but we just currently can't make enough of them."
She said the show itself was an opportunity for producers to come together.
"Friday this week, we hold our exhibitors' tasting so all the wines will be on the floor," she said.
"Exhibitors can come between 10am and 1pm and taste all the wines and so they can really have a look at their competitors."
