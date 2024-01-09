The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Wine not? Tasmanian wine show welcomes hundreds of entries

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
January 9 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chair of judges Adam Wadewitz of Shaw and Smith, Adelaide hills at the 34th annual Tasmanian Wine Show. Pictures Phillip Biggs
Chair of judges Adam Wadewitz of Shaw and Smith, Adelaide hills at the 34th annual Tasmanian Wine Show. Pictures Phillip Biggs

Almost 400 bottles of wine lined the tables at TasTafe on Tuesday for the 34th annual Tasmanian Wine Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.