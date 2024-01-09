The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Controversy over 'animosity' clause could have been avoided, advocates say

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
January 10 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Child protection advocates Jack Davenport and Lawrence Donaldson both say controversy over proposed legislation changes could have been avoided. File pictures
Child protection advocates Jack Davenport and Lawrence Donaldson both say controversy over proposed legislation changes could have been avoided. File pictures

Child protection advocates have welcomed the state government's decision to walk back a controversial change to sex offences legislation, however they say the fracas could have been avoided.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.