Public servants accused of misconduct still working in service

Seven public servants issued with misconduct notice over the course of the work done by the Commission of Inquiry into institutional child sexual abuse in Tasmania continue to work in the state service.
Labor has continued to take the government to task on the identities of 22 public servants that the commission wanted to make adverse findings about but were unable to due to legal intervention.
Justice Department secretary Ginna Webster has revealed that 17 misconduct notices had been issued to state service employees, but stressed that none of these workers were alleged to have committed child sexual abuse.
She said eight of these workers had since left the public service and seven remained employed.
Ms Webster said the department had been made aware that the commission had issued the misconduct notices in April.
Labor leader Rebecca White in parliament asked Premier Jeremy Rockliff why it had taken so long for this information to be revealed.
"How do you plan to rebuild trust when for the past two and a half months you've been stonewalling any attempts to get answers about these individuals?" she said.
Mr Rockliff referred to the assessment process being undertaken by state agencies to determine whether anyone named in the inquiry or issued with a notice had breached the state service code of conduct and deserved a sanction.
"No stone will be left unturned when it comes to these matters and those people that have failed children will be held to account," he said.
