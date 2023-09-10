The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston's top 5 most mysterious landmarks explained

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated September 10 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Not all Launceston landmarks have an immediately obvious purpose. Pictures by Paul Scambler and Phillip Biggs
Not all Launceston landmarks have an immediately obvious purpose. Pictures by Paul Scambler and Phillip Biggs

Some Launceston landmarks require no explanation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.