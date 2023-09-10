Some Launceston landmarks require no explanation.
But others are like TV advertisements for cars - you've seen them 200 times but still have no idea what they're for.
We've cracked the mystery of Launceston's five most confusing landmarks so you'll never have to be bamboozled by them again.
The people who built the concrete grandstand at Royal Park really messed up.
The concrete is cold and unforgiving, the seating ergonomics nightmarish, and there's barely any rowing races on the Tamar to watch anyway.
If it was meant to be seating for the rugby ground they built it around the wrong way.
As it turns out, this concrete monolith is actually a levee to keep the city safe from major flood events.
And as a flood levee, we can all agree it's a spectacular skatepark graffiti wall.
Driving back towards the city from South Launny Macca's, you'll see one of Launceston's most underutilised green spaces.
The Fort Knox city paddock at the top of Bathurst Street appears to be crying out for a mini-golf course, BMX track or a playground.
It's always locked up because it's actually a sewage and stormwater detention basin.
Built around 2000, the compound houses a 30,000 cubic metre concrete pit that helps keep untreated sewage from entering the Tamar in times of heavy rainfall.
Stormwater is held there when water flows cannot be handled by the Margaret Street pumping station.
So it probably won't be mini-golf or a BMX track anytime soon.
Tucked away on Talbot Road there's a small tower.
If you climb the short spiral staircase and get to the top, you won't be able to see much, but you'll have increased your step count by about 25.
Fifty once you go back down again.
And no-one will be able to take that away from you.
This curious infrastructure once looked out over the city, but trees have largely blocked the view.
Nevertheless, one for the Launceston bucket list.
Windmill Hill may not have a windmill, but it does have this.
Standing tall near the memorial hall is a semaphore that signalled messages to George Town via Mount Direction between the 1830s and 1850s.
The white things are little arms that can go up and down.
A bit like a windmill.
A futuristic tunnelled podium sits on the edge of Launceston's Metro bus depot.
The ramp leads to the most glorious bus park in all of Launceston.
This is a space reserved for 'bus of the week' - a distinguished honour recognising most passengers collected in a shift, best fuel efficiency, various odometer milestones, and other methods of esteemed service to public transport.
Well that's what you'd think, anyway.
This is actually a bus wash and service area, to clean and fix dirty and broken buses.
These buses may or may not have also been past 'bus of the week' recipients.
