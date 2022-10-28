Stationed outside the giant chessboard to pick up passengers, the train runs alongside the duck pond, chugs past the conservatory and around the rotunda.
Have you really been to Launceston if you haven't ridden the City Park Train?
Hundreds of thousands have enjoyed one of the city's most famous cultural experiences since the first of four trains - Little Toot - hit the scene in 1960.
The current incarnation 'Lonnie' cruises through the park one kilometre-loop at a time, running at just 8km/h, but clocking up 30,000 kilometres a year.
On special occasions, the privately-owned, council-contracted train has been known to divert from its well-worn route.
"It's road-registered so we do the occasional leavers dinner," long-time driver Quin Partis said.
"And we have done the special delivery of bride and groom back to their hotel when they've been married at the rotunda."
Mr Partis is one of four drivers on the train roster.
One of the train's most famous drivers, Pete 'Poppy' Douglas, passed away in 2018, while Alan Goodyer has recently retired after a 15-year stint behind the wheel.
Mr Partis has been driving the train on and off since arriving in Tasmania in the mid-90s and seeing the job advertised in The Examiner.
He now has a three-year-old granddaughter who "loves" the train, and has seen multiple generations of families come through as passengers.
"Some of the mums and dads driving around with their little ones, they were little ones [on the train] themselves," he said.
Not just anyone can drive the train.
Music star Jon English was allowed behind the wheel in 2011, but a visiting Formula 1 star had no such fortune.
"Mark Webber wanted to but he hadn't got the right licence so we couldn't let him," Mr Partis said.
"We mightn't have a train if he'd have ripped it around."
The present day train is a Mini Moke - a doorless, golf-buggy-style vehicle - that has been converted into locomotive form.
Its motor was revamped a few years ago, and it is due for a new coat of paint around Festivale, when it is dropped in to a mechanic.
Mr Partis has no doubt the train will be around for years to come.
Not only did the train survive the COVID pandemic - largely thanks to its 'mode of transport' status and its open-air operation - but collected $1000 for the Cancer Council Tasmania in 2021.
"It's just quiet, it's relaxing," Mr Partis said.
"People come into the park to see the monkeys, see the ducks, play in the playground and ride the train.
"It's iconic."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
