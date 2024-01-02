Where to find sea sparkle and glowing mushrooms in Tasmania

Along with the ethereal beauty of the aurora australis, witnessing bioluminescence is definitely one to put on your bucket list.
Jenny Kathy, an expert who runs the Bioluminescent Tasmania Facebook group, said bioluminescence is an umbrella term for living organisms that glow in the dark.
In Tasmania, this can be anything from glow worms, mushrooms, jellyfish or "sea sparkle" which is a large bloom of marine algae.
The sea sparkle produce stunning green and blue glowing light and are an alluring natural sight.
June, July and August are the main months where you might find sea sparkle but you're also likely to spot it during Spring Summer and Autumn when there's a lot of agricultural activity which leads to more nitrogen that the organisms need to grow, Miss Kathy said.
February to March is when they receive the most sightings, she said.
Here are Jenny Kathy's best spots for spotting bioluminescence but she cautions that "nature does what nature wants".
Glow worms at Mole Creek Caves
The cave is in Mole Creek Karst National Park about 40 minutes drive from Deloraine.
You can join a tour where you can view the largest public glow-worm display in Australia.
Glowing mushrooms or "ghosties"
These can be found anywhere in Tasmania, Miss Kathy said, but you have to know where to look.
Some spots are Dooleys Hill and Kingston Beach, she said.
Others have spotted them at the Don Reserve near Devonport and there's even been sightings in Launceston.
But most people don't realise that they're looking at a glowing mushroom especially when they come across them during the day.
It can also be tricky if you're venturing out at night time with flashlight which can dampen the glow, the said.
Sea sparkle on the North West and South East coasts and the Derwent estuary
Sea Sparkle is most prevalent on the North West Coast and all through the South East Coast, Miss Kathy said.
There are plentiful sightings on the Derwent Estuary because algae gets trapped in one location rather getting dispersed by currents, winds and tides.
But for the sparkle to be visible, the water needs to be agitated, she said.
This is best done with a spray bottle or a stick to swirl the water.
She cautions against using rocks which can be harmful or objects that can be harmful for sea life.
Where have you spotted bioluminescence in Tasmania?
