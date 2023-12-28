On the water for the start of the annual Launceston to Hobart yacht race

Light winds and blues skies set the scene as race entrants lined up for the 16th annual Launceston to Hobart yacht race.
A 285 nautical mile race around the North East and East Coast of Tasmania featuring very competitive and challenging offshore competition.
The boats started off the Inspection Head wharf , in light winds down river to the Low Head lighthouse and turn east and into Bass Strait. Along the coastline to Banks Straight before sailing down the East Coast inside Maria Island then outside Tasman Island before turning up towards the race finish off the Castray Box in Battery Point.
Photographer Paul Scambler was out on the water to capture these images.
All teams are fitted with live trackers that can be followed via the Launceston to Hobart website.
