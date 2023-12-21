Were you at the Big Picture School celebration dinner? Check out our pics

Our photographer Phillip Biggs was on duty to capture the happy moments from his year's Big Picture School celebration dinner at the Tramsheds.
The Examiner will publish a special feature on December 22 to celebrate this year's high school leavers.
If you would like to purchase photos from this gallery or any captured and published by The Examiner please email syndication@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.