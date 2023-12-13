New airport security system promises less stress, better experience

The days of waiting ages in queues and fumbling to remove laptops from bags are over, as new state-of-the-art security systems come online at Launceston Airport.
Months after the new check-in area was unveiled, the new security screening check point complete with computerised tomography (CT) baggage scanners were opened to the public on December 13.
These create a 3D model of the bags they scan and their introduction means travellers no longer have to remove electronic items like laptops from their carry-on luggage as they pass through security.
The old-school, walk-through metal detectors have also been replaced with body-scanning booths.
Launceston Airport chief executive officer Shane O'Hare said the latest upgrade completed was another big step in a 10-year revamp of the airport.
"This is a state-of-the-art security system and it's world class," Mr O'Hare said.
"It will be a very, very seamless experience route for our travellers going through Launceston airport.
"It also highlights the emphasis that we have on safety and security of our passengers travelling out of Tasmania, and that's critically important for the airport's operations."
Mr O'Hare said as well as being outfitted with the best designed security equipment he had ever seen, the new checkpoint was designed to improve the flow of passengers from check-in to take off, cutting wait times and stress.
The new security area was opened ahead of a busy summer travel season, with airport staff predicting passenger numbers to peak at more than 6000 on some days, and between 130,000 and 140,000 per month.
Deputy premier and Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Michael Ferguson said Launceston airport was a "completely different airport" compared to 15 years ago.
Mr Ferguson said it was fast-becoming the jewel in the crown of regional airports and the Tasmanian government had seen real value in its partnership with the airport.
"We see a very rosy future for Launceston Airport," he said.
"Not just because we're seeing record numbers of travellers enjoying Launceston Airport, but the master plan sets out new and exciting infrastructure in the future.
"What we're seeing here is critical infrastructure delivering for Tasmanians and making life easier and better for the Tasmanian community."
The $14 million check-in hall upgrade, which also doubled the size of the arrivals hall and introduced new self-service check-in systems, was announced in August 2022.
This is expected to be followed by upgrades to the departure lounge as part of a $100 million project.
