Information wanted on stolen vehicle in lead up to fatal crash

Tasmania Police is seeking public assistance in relation to the fatal crash on the Murchison Highway at Yolla on December 15.
The crash, which occurred about 9.25am, led to the death of a Malaysian tourist at the scene.
Police said the man who ran from the scene had been driving a stolen car.
"Anyone who may have seen a blue Holden Adventra station wagon driving in the Ridgley, Oonah Road and Murchison Highway, Yolla areas shortly before 10am today [December 15] is asked to come forward," police said.
"Police are interested in any dashcam footage from the area to assist their enquiries."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tasmania Police on 131 444 and quote ESCAD number 70-15122023.
