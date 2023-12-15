The Examiner
More free public Wi-Fi on the way to help address cost of living increases

Rodney Woods
By Rodney Woods
December 16 2023 - 10:30am
Science and Technology Minister Madeleine Ogilvie said "free public Wi-Fi is an important way of ensuring Tasmanians can connect to the local and global community". File picture
Free public Wi-Fi will be available in more public hospitals, community health centres, Service Tasmania shops, libraries and government departmental and regional offices from early next year.

