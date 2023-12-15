Safety first: Community input key to catching sex offenders under changes

A new disclosure scheme for parents and guardians and powers given to the Police Commissioner to release personal details of a reportable offender to the community when the whereabouts or location of that offender is not known are just two proposed changes to strengthen legislation to crack down on sex offenders.
The proposed changes to the Community Protection (Offender Reporting) Act 2005 are now up for public consultation until February 16 at 5pm.
At the launch of the consultation period at the Devonport Police Station on December 15, Tasmania Police Assistant Commissioner Robert Blackwood said the proposed powers given to the Commissioner would allow Tasmania Police to solve crimes quicker.
"There's some really important changes being proposed in this legislation," he said.
"In particular, when we need to go out to the community to locate offenders who have absconded and are not abiding by their conditions.
"The ability to put out details of those offenders and photographs to actually ask for the community for their help is a real asset for us.
"We see it a lot now when we ask the community for assistance, they come forward and they provide us [that assistance], which means we are solving crimes quickly and we're protecting the community.
"So adding this to this legislation is really important."
This is to ensure the safety of the community and children is paramount. Mr Blackwood said the proposed disclosure scheme was equally important.
"Having a well managed disclosure scheme is really important as well," he said.
"If your child has unsupervised access and you have concerns about that person, you'll be able to make an application to police to find out whether that person is on the register or not.
"Even if they're not on that register, that contact with police may create another conversation, another sort of notification if you have concerns about your child.
"There's also proposed changes in relation to limiting registered sex offenders, applying for certain jobs that involve work with children.
"All these different changes to the legislation are really important and go another step forward in what Tasmania Police is doing in terms of holding sex offenders to account and also supporting victims."
Police Minister Felix Ellis said the proposed disclosure scheme "will empower caregivers and ensure they can access the information they need to protect their children".
For more information, visit https://www.police.tas.gov.au/consultations/
