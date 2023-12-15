The Examiner
Tasmanian director up for national award on platypus documentary

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated December 15 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 1:00pm
Director and producer of The Platypus Guardian Nick Hayward. Pictures Pete Walsh
A Tasmanian director and filmmaker is up for a national award following the success of a wildlife documentary around the elusive platypus.

