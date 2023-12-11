The Examiner
Man fails to appear on driving charges relating to police officer injuries

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
December 11 2023 - 4:30pm
The corner of st Johns and Paterson streets after the crash Picture Phillip Biggs
An Invermay man charged over a crash in which a Tasmania Police officer was seriously injured failed to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court on Monday.

