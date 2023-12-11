Man fails to appear on driving charges relating to police officer injuries

An Invermay man charged over a crash in which a Tasmania Police officer was seriously injured failed to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court on Monday.
John Leslie Moloney, 39, was due to appear on a count of driving while disqualified and a count of disobey 'no right turn' direction at an intersection.
Mr Moloney was allegedly driving a garbage truck when it struck the Tasmania Police officer at the corner of St John and Paterson streets, Launceston on May 2, 2023.
A male senior sergeant sustained several broken bones in the crash and required transfer from the Launceston General Hospital to the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne.
He was on duty, but out of uniform at the time of the crash.
Magistrate Sharon Cure adjourned the case until February 22, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.