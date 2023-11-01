The Examiner
Charges laid over CBD crash which left police officer seriously injured

November 2 2023 - 7:30am
The corner of St John Street and Paterson street after the crash Picture Phillip Biggs
A 39-year-old Invermay man who seriously injured a Tasmania Police officer in a collision at the corner of St John and Paterson streets has been charged over the incident.

