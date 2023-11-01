Charges laid over CBD crash which left police officer seriously injured

A 39-year-old Invermay man who seriously injured a Tasmania Police officer in a collision at the corner of St John and Paterson streets has been charged over the incident.
The man who was driving a garbage truck was charged with driving while disqualified and disobey a no right hand turn sign on May 2 2023.
He has been summonsed to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court at a later date.
A male senior sergeant sustained several broken bones in the crash and required transfer from the Launceston General Hospital to the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne.
He was on duty but out of uniform at the time of the crash.
Northern District Commander Kate Chambers said the truck driver had stopped at the accident scene and assisted police with their investigations.
Commander Chambers said that the well-respected and highly-regarded officer had received strong support from his colleagues.
"His recovery so far has been encouraging and I know he is loving all the well wishes, cards and gifts," Commander Chambers said.
