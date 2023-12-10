Great debates: What you had to say about these hot topics

It's been a big year for Tasmania.
From a historic referendum to a long-awaited decision on Tasmania's footy future, there was much to report this year for The Examiner's journalists.
But you, dear readers, also had a lot to say on some divisive topics this year. Here is a look at what you said on some of Tasmania's great debates in 2023, both big and small.
Tasmania was given the green light to join the AFL this year, set to make its debut in 2028.
The announcement brought with it the condition of a new $715 million, 23,000-seater stadium at Macquarie Point with pledges of $375 million from the state government, $240 million from the federal government and $15 million from the AFL.
Peter Doddy of Trevallyn believed it was "a good deal for Tasmania."
"Tasmania is often the poor cousin to what happens on the mainland, but to even think of a stadium of this quality is huge!" Mr Doddy said.
"Without question it will herald our new AFL Team, as well as cricket, top-line concerts, world celebrity singers, and special events - wow! Am I wrong in thinking this has the earmarks of a good deal for Tasmania."
Ben Gray, a Melbourne resident, raised concerns Launceston "would be dudded" by the stadium.
"Having read the Tasmanian Government business case for the new Hobart stadium, it's clearly very optimistic and makes clear Launceston will be dudded," Mr Gray said.
"The report assumes seven AFL games in Hobart (four in Launceston) attracting 20,000 attendees on average versus 12,236 historically at Blundstone Arena - so clearly all the big games will be in Hobart or the analysis is wrong.
"The expectation of an Ashes test seems very optimistic.
"Will Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide or Perth be giving up theirs?"
A referendum was called this year to change the wording in Australia's Constitution to recognise Indigenous people and establish a voice to parliament.
The historic movement failed to pass in October after seven weeks of campaigning from both sides of the Voice.
Ed Sianski of West Moonah voted yes, and said the 1965 Commonwealth of Australia Constitution Act "failed to mention the First People who have inhabited our continent for 65,000 years."
"They were entirely invisible except for Paragraph 127 which stated that "in reckoning the numbers of people of the Commonwealth, aboriginal natives shall not be counted," Mr Sianski said.
"Fortunately, this injustice was rectified in the 1967 Referendum.
"It is abysmal that the founding document of our nation makes no mention of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people."
Austins Ferry resident Alan Leitch said he would vote no, as there are already a number of Indigenous politicians across all levels of Federal Parliament who should have been combined into the Voice committee.
"There are also any number of Indigenous committees, reference groups etc across the country that could be utilised by the government for advice on aboriginal issues. Why re-invent the wheel?" he said.
In a more local issue, the one Brisbane Street Thylacine statues were shifted to a new garden home in Civic Square this year.
Originally intended as children's play items, the statues proved to be divisive, with some community members complaining they were a potential hazard.
But some thought they should stay.
Debbie Hancock of Prospect Vale said "it was a shame" to see them leave Brisbane Street.
"I'm not sure how people could have tripped on them as they were easy to see (bar people with vision problems)," she said.
Lulworth resident Stuart Bryce said mobile phones were to blame for their move.
"Regarding the thylacines, my problem was that they were a trip hazard, made worse by people's eyes glued to their mobile phones," Mr Bryce said.
"Create a raised environment for them similar to that next to the Town Hall.
"I love the pigs in the Rundle Street Mall in Adelaide - big enough such that their presence was not a hazard."
