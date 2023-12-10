The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Another troubled Irish star falls to crippling addiction

By Brian Wightman
December 10 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Late Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan performs in Utrecht, the Netherlands, in December 1990. Picture by Getty Images
Late Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan performs in Utrecht, the Netherlands, in December 1990. Picture by Getty Images

There will be readers who have never heard of Irish folk band, The Pogues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.