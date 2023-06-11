There is something very special about the world game, football.
During last week, former Socceroos and Celtic boss, Melbourne-raised Ange Postecoglou became manager of the one the biggest clubs in Europe, Tottenham Hotspur, the first Australian to lead a Premier League club.
The appointment is significant, on the same level as Hadspen cyclist Richie Porte's efforts in the grand tours.
(But then he turned up at my local coffee shop and comparisons to showcase the enormity became confused.)
Alas, to have football news that could top a Manchester derby for the famed winner's trophy in a competition that turned 150 in 2022 was exceptional.
The Football Association (FA) Cup final remains an elite moment.
The replica trophy awarded to the winner was made by Thomas Lyte in 2014.
Surprisingly, there have only been five iterations in a century and a half.
The original cup comprising a base, the trophy itself, and a lid was made by Martin, Hall & Co in 1871 but stolen while in the possession of Aston Villa during 1895 and never recovered.
A replica was made in the same year and presented until 1911 when it was gifted to FA President, Lord Kinnaird.
His family sold the trophy in 2005 for £420,000, more than $1 million Australian dollars at the time.
It is now showcased in the National Football Museum.
In 1911 a redesigned replica made by Fattorini & Sons remained as the annual trophy until 1992 when a new trophy was made by Toye, Kenning and Spencer only to be replaced by another replica, the Thomas Lyte version in 2014.
The FA Cup evokes wonderful memories of my childhood.
At that time, the Cup was one of the only English football matches that we could watch live.
Match of the Day, the famous English football program, was shown on the ABC, at times, but we didn't receive a regular diet of the best leagues from around the world until SBS first broadcast across the regions.
But now, sadly, you require Paramount to watch the FA Cup, no doubt the result of a media bidding war that directly benefits the rich while stifling access for those whose ability to watch has traditionally delivered aspiration and inspiration.
The annual FA Cup routine would see us play primary school soccer in the morning followed by an early appointment with our beds before stirring from our slumber to enjoy the coverage.
No doubt, we were difficult to shift, but I do remember my father being persistent, particularly in our teenage years when lethargy and tiredness went to new levels.
The game I recall most vividly was the 1990 final when, following extra time, penalties were not required to split the teams at the end of the first game because a replay was the preferred option for deciding the winner.
Manchester United, my team and my dad's team with Belfast-born drunken womaniser, yet football genius, George Best's heroics the inspiration for the handing down of red devil passion, played Crystal Palace.
The game was played at Wembley Stadium in London with the match starting later in the day.
A single goal from United's Lee Martin who arrived late to the back post to convert a Neil Webb cross decided the winner.
We were jubilant and nearly missed the school bus as a result, which, fortuitously, departed across the road from our front gate.
The close proximity would save us more than once.
By comparison the 2022/2023 version of the FA Cup final involved two multi-million-dollar teams and billion-dollar clubs with the City side of Manchester hoping to keep their treble (League, FA Cup, and European Cup) dream alive.
The Manchester teams have history, significant history, yet this was the first time they had met in a cup final.
The clubs are just four miles or six kilometres apart with the rivalry dating back to 1881.
One of the most famous derbies was played in the 1973/74 season when United legend Dennis Law, who had crossed to Manchester City at the end of his career, scored with a backheel and Manchester United were subsequently relegated to the second division.
It was Law's last kick in the football league.
He didn't celebrate.
A few years prior, a disgruntled, frustrated, and argumentative Best was involved in a tackle that broke the leg of City opponent, Glyn Pardoe.
It was reported that George Best was "in trouble again" yet he was instantly remorseful and concerned for Pardoe's welfare.
The match continued, a foul was not given, and the play only stopped when the participants realised the severity of the injury.
These incidents underpin a bitter rivalry between players, supporters, and clubs.
It continues but the culture has changed with British players surpassed in numbers by the best from around the world at an unfathomable cost!
And the result?
The 2023 FA Cup Final was won by Manchester City 2-1.
There's always next year...
