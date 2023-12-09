'Distressing and unacceptable': More footage of alleged animal abuse

The activists behind shocking footage say animal abuse is rife across Tasmanian abattoirs.
In a statement published on social media, the Farm Transparency Project said hidden cameras planted at five abattoirs, including Tasmanian Quality Meats (TQM), Scottsdale Pork and the Gretna Meatworks, showed "total failure" by regulators.
"Our latest investigation shows systemic animal abuse in Tasmanian slaughterhouses and a total failure of government regulators to enforce already pitiful standards," they said.
"Across all the slaughterhouses we investigated, we found repeated breaches of animal welfare regulations as well as outright cruelty and abuse, indicating an abject failure of Tasmanian regulators to enforce, already inadequate, animal welfare standards."
The footage shows employees, allegedly at the Cressy plant, beating and kicking animals being led to slaughter, and some livestock having their throats slit without being stunned beforehand.
Australian legislation says all livestock should be stunned before slaughter.
Federal Lyons MP Brian Mitchell said a review of the Cressy abattoir's export licence - which could result in a 12-month suspension - was the "appropriate regulatory process" given the nature of the footage.
On December 8 Tasmanian Quality Meats owner Jake Oliver said the company was asking for a "fair go" and had taken steps to address the animal welfare concerns.
These included employing an animal welfare officer and introducing a zero-tolerance policy when it came to animal abuse.
Mr Oliver said if the company's export licence was suspended, the flow on effects would be "catastrophic" for Tasmanian farmers.
He said many farmers would have to euthanise their livestock as export-certified abattoirs on the mainland would not be available at short notice.
TQM had been given a seven-day deadline to respond to the notice of investigation, which expired on December 8.
This had been extended to Monday, December 11.
Mr Mitchell said the footage was "distressing and unacceptable", and the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry was intervening in its role as the independent regulator for exports.
The federal MP said TQM would still be able to process meat for the domestic market, even if the export licence was suspended.
"As the federal member for Lyons, I am of course deeply concerned about the impacts any export licence suspension might have on TQM's business, local jobs and the wider agricultural sector," Mr Mitchell said.
"However, it would be improper for a politician to seek to influence the independent decision-maker in this matter.
"I urge TQM to submit its response as soon as possible, outlining the steps it has taken to improve animal welfare and quality assurance processes, and the cultural change it has implemented to prevent further breaches of acceptable standards."
Mr Mitchell said a decision on whether to revoke operations licences from TQM, or any of the other abattoirs featured in the footage, was a matter for the Tasmanian Government.
