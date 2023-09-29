The RSPCA Tasmania says crimes such as the brutal assault on a goat at Branxholm should attract a prison sentence.
Chief executive officer Jan Davis said facts revealed in the Supreme Court of Tasmania on Thursday comprised a truly disturbing, distressing, and deeply shocking incident.
Jacob Heatlie Johnston 21, pleaded guilty to two counts of bestiality committed after having sexual intercourse with two different goats in June and November last year.
The court heard that the goats suffered significant injuries and pain from Johnston's attacks
Ms Davis said the organisation would keenly await sentence. She said there was ample evidence that crimes against animals were indicators of other forms of violence and problematic sexual behaviours.
"We believe perpetrators of crimes of this nature should face imprisonment and the highest level of fines and bans possible," she said.
Ms Davis said there was simply no excuse for such appalling crimes against animals to be treated with any less concern than crimes against people.
She called for an overhaul of the Tasmania's laws saying they lagged well behind interstate standards.
"We have long argued for changes to legislation to reflect the important role animals play in all our lives," she said.
Bestiality is a crime in Tasmania, prosecuted under the state's Criminal Code Act 1924.
"This Act regards animals as property rather than as living beings that can feel pain," Ms Davis said.
"Because it is not regarded as an issue of animal welfare the RSPCA has no powers to prosecute perpetrators or to prevent them owning animals."
She called for a system where information on reported cases of animal abuse was compiled.
"The RSPCA has no access to information about charges brought by the police and so no ability to intervene to protect animals from further harm," Ms Davis said.
She said some changes to animal welfare legislation were too weak.
In 2020, NSW become the first Australian state to introduce a mandatory, lifetime ban for anyone convicted of serious animal cruelty or bestiality. This stops offenders from working with or having animals in their care ever again.
"We fully support the introduction of a similar provision in Tasmania," she said.
