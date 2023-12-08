The Examiner
Two drivers caught speeding at 170kmh on Bass Highway

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated December 9 2023 - 8:35am, first published 8:31am
Police motorcyclists from Northern Highway Patrol caught the drivers at 4.20pm on Friday, December 8 near Westbury. Picture supplied
A lead-foot P-plater driving a black Ford Falcon and the driver of a white Toyota Hilux have lost their licences after being caught driving at 170kmh on the Bass Highway.

