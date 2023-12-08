Two drivers caught speeding at 170kmh on Bass Highway

A lead-foot P-plater driving a black Ford Falcon and the driver of a white Toyota Hilux have lost their licences after being caught driving at 170kmh on the Bass Highway.
Police motorcyclists from Northern Highway Patrol caught the drivers at 4.20pm on Friday, December 8 near Westbury.
Both drivers have lost their licences for at least four months, have been fined $1100, and have had their vehicles clamped for 28 days.
Tasmania Police Senior Constable Christopher Rockliff said while dealing with the drivers, two Suzuki motorcycles passed by clocking similar speeds.
"Such excessive speed on a major highway, in peak hour Friday afternoon traffic, is outright dangerous to all road users and could very easily result in a fatal crash," Senior Constable Rockliff said.
"In the lead up to Christmas, into the new year, police will be focusing on such high-risk driving, anywhere, anytime.
"Members of the community are encouraged to report dangerous driving at the time, by calling 131 444; and those with footage can upload their videos for follow-up by police via the link on the Tasmania Police website."
Investigators have asked anyone who witnessed the speeding Suzuki motorcycles, or may be able to identify the motorcyclists to contact police, or crime stoppers on 1800 333 000, or online at www.crimestopperstas.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.