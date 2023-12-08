The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Geason to be suspended via parliament motion after backdown over bill

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated December 8 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 4:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justice Gregory Geason appeared in court last week on assault and emtopional abuse charges. File photo
Justice Gregory Geason appeared in court last week on assault and emtopional abuse charges. File photo

The state government has backed down on a bill that was aimed at suspending or sacking a judge accused of a criminal offence, and will instead suspend him via a motion in the chamber.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.