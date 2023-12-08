Bryan Green to stand for election to parliament in 2024

Former Tasmanian Labor leader Bryan Green will attempt to make a return to parliament after resigning from the House of Assembly six years ago.
Mr Green was announced as Labor's candidate in the Legislative Council election for the seat of Prosser, to be held next year.
The seat is currently with Liberal member Jane Howlett.
Mr Green was elected to the lower house as a member for Braddon in 1998 and ascended to the role of Deputy Premier.
He became Labor's leader in 2014 after the party was voted out of government.
Mr Green retired in 2017 to focus on his tourism business Twin Lakes Bush Retreat and Fly Fishery.
Labor leader Rebecca White said Mr Green had been encouraged to return to politics so he could make as difference on issues such as cost of living, health and housing.
"He is motivated and enthusiastic about delivering for his community and I know he will be a great asset, not only for the people of Prosser, but also for the Labor team," she said.
Mr Green said he was still passionate about politics and had a good idea on how to progress things in regional Tasmania.
"I know the system, I know the Westminster system very well, and I believe that the upper house is important from the point of view of not only scrutinising legislation, but also allowing members to act on behalf of their community at a grassroots level," he said.
"I think there is an opportunity for experience to play a role in the upper house."
