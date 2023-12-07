West Launceston family swaps second car for e-cargo bike

The Richards swapped out their second car for an e-cargo bike around five months ago and haven't looked back.
Kate and Jake Richards tested out the e-cargo bike while in Melbourne on the flat streets of Brunswick having previously not considered it an option.
Mrs Richards said they had been slowly trying to convert to more sustainable options, including a hybrid car and solar panels.
"I guess it was a bit hard to get rid of the second car, unless we got a cargo bike," Mrs Richards said.
"Because there's times when you need to pick the kids up or drop them off, so having the cargo bike really enabled us to have one car."
She said with the cost of services tallying and registration, by selling their car it was cheap to make the switch.
The cargo bike can carry 200 kilograms and can dingy their daughters in the back.
Mr Richards said he often used the bike to go to work.
They recommended turning to local advice on what type of e-bike is best to tackle Launceston's notoriously steep hills.
They said Tas Electric Vehicles had helped them find a bike that can conquer the steep Connaught Crescent after their first bike purchased in Melbourne wasn't up to the task.
Mrs Richards said the main thing whilst riding the e-bike was to not go too fast and mapping out safe routes.
In November, the Tasmanian government launched an e-mobility rebate program giving rebates for eligible purchases, including up to $500 for e-bikes and $1000 for cargo e-bikes.
Bicycle Network's Alison Hetherington said the upfront price of an e-bike could be off-putting but the rebates was "such a boon".
"If you want to save money, swapping car trips for an e-bike will slash your transport costs," Ms Hetherington said.
"The rebates are open for three months from 17 November and will finish once all the $200,000 is spent so don't think about it for too long."
