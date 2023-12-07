NAMED: All of the Tasmanians who have nominated for the 2023 AFLW draft

The number of Tasmanians playing in the AFLW could increase later this month, with 13 players from around the state nominating for this year's draft.
Three North-West Coasters are among 569 players to throw their hat in the ring for the draft that will be held on Monday, December 18.
Wynyard premiership winning coach Abbie Hoiberg-Cox, Tasmania Devils captain Candice Belbin, and rising Devils player Jasmyn Thompson are hoping they have done enough to catch the eyes of recruiters.
It has been a big year for Thompson, who capped off her breakout season with a place at the AFLW draft combine in October.
The 18-year-old finished the two kilometre time trial third out of the 85 participants, with her 7:23 placing her in the all-time top five.
Thompson was not the only Devils' player to attend the combine - and subsequently nominate for the draft - with North Launceston's Tunisha Kikoak, Kingborough's Mackenzie Ford, and Glenorchy's Brooke Barwick and Georgia Clark in the same position.
Four Tasmanians will be looking to make the transition from state level football to the AFLW.
Bond's Jemma Blair, North Adelaide's Aprille Crooks, Coorparoo's Bonnie Farrell, and Southern Saints' Jemma Webster will be looking to hear their name called out.
While Bridgenorth's Alice Robinson and North Hobart's Grace White have both put their name forward.
Twenty-one players will be selected in the first round of the draft with the Western Bulldogs holding pick one.
A total of 78 players could be drafted on the night.
