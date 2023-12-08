The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Celebrating too early: More work needed to fix state budget after GST deal

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
December 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premier Jeremy Rockliff and Treasurer Michael Ferguson have claimed a victory in the federal decision to extend GST arrangements that benefit Tasmania. File Picture
Premier Jeremy Rockliff and Treasurer Michael Ferguson have claimed a victory in the federal decision to extend GST arrangements that benefit Tasmania. File Picture

Premier Jeremy Rockliff and Treasurer Michael Ferguson have been patting themselves on the back this week after the federal government decided to extend the GST 'No Worse Off' deal another three years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.