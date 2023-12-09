Launceston student secures her Masters without stress of leaving home town

Abbey Savage thought she would be graduating from her Masters in Hobart. On Friday, she did so in Launceston, having completed all her studies in the city.
She will join seven of her peers to graduate from the University of Tasmania's Master of Professional Psychology program.
"It's definitely been a long time coming," Miss Savage said.
Studying at UTAS straight from high school, she said she was excited to have staying in her home town for the entirety of her education.
"It's been great to still be living at home with family and friends, and not having the stress of relocating, or of finding another job," she said.
"When I started my bachelors in 2019, for a Master in Psychology I assumed I would have to move if I got into it."
Instead, Miss Savage has been able to stay put and do the program while watching first hand the opening of the University Psychology Clinic (UPC) last year.
"It's been exciting studying in Launceston, especially with the UPC open and the opening of the second floor," she said.
The former Launceston Church Grammar student said she first decided to pursue psychology after having a "really good teacher" for her TCE.
"He was really good and engaging," she said.
"Originally I had wanted to do law, but he really influenced me into knowing different parts of the brain and human behaviour."
She plans on becoming a school psychologist and has applied to positions in the North and North-West.
She said getting to work with young people, an interest in learning better how people work and helping others get more out of education were reasons she wanted to work as a school psychologist.
UTAS' head of the school of psychological sciences Professor Lisa Foa said it was special having the first cohort of Northern-based Masters' students graduating in Launceston.
The school expanded its post graduate study programs in February last year, with Northern-based students able to study a Master of Clinical Psychology or a Master of Professional Psychology in Launceston.
She said previously students had to travel to Hobart to complete their postgraduate training to become a registered psychologist.
"We wanted to increase access and opportunity for people to study psychology in the North, to help support the next generation of health professionals," Professor Foa said.
The Master of Professional Psychology is a one-year program, where on completion, graduates are provisionally registered with AHPRA and able to practise under supervision for a year before commencing work as a psychologist with general registration.
