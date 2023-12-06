Doyle out for New Zealand trip after family tragedy

Tasmania JackJumpers star import Milton Doyle will not travel with the side to New Zealand this weekend following his father's death.
The reigning club MVP has travelled back home to the United States with his wife and children to attend the funeral and will not return in time for the weekend's fixture.
"On behalf of the entire club, I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the Doyle family," JackJumpers chief executive Christine Flanagan said.
"Our thoughts are with Milton and his family at this time, and we will support them in any way we can through this difficult period."
The one-time All-NBL representative will be replaced by 27-year-old Somerset product Lachie Barker in the squad for their upcoming NBL contest against the NZ Breakers, which begins 5.30pm, Saturday, in Auckland.
