Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Emergency wait times still among country's longest, health data reveals

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated December 6 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:46pm
New figures reveal that Tasmanian hospitals are still struggling to deal with emergency patients. File picture
Only about half of emergency department patients are seen within recommended time limits in Tasmanian hospitals, well below the national median of 65 per cent seen within the time limit, according to new data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.

